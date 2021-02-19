Eighty-Five Rabbits Saved From ‘Squashed Cages’ At Malta Breeder, Some Given A New Home
Animal Welfare officials confiscated 85 rabbits from a breeder this week after finding them living in squalid conditions, a sanctuary has announced.
The Sunshine Animal Sanctuary in Marsaskala published photos of the rabbits, saying they were being bred illegally and some were in such a bad state that they had to be put down.
However, the ones who survived have since been adopted by two people.
“The rabbits are now living out their lives roaming around happily and freely in a safe environment,’ the sanctuary said.
“THANK YOU to all involved in this rather unexpected and challenging task. You know who you are!”
Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said the rabbits were found in an extremely squalid environment, some so squashed in small cages that they never learnt to walk.
“But had they not been found in time, many of them would have ended up on your Sunday plates after you would have paid good money for them,” she said.
“Just saying… stop the cycle of abuse. Reduce your meat consumption.”
