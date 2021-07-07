First Animal Honours Award Launched To Celebrate Malta’s Four-Legged Friends And Animal Lovers

A new Animal Honours Awards has been launched to celebrate the island’s most brave and beloved four-legged and feathered friends.

The Animal Honours Awards also aims to raise awareness on the subject of animal treatment and bring it to the forefront of the national agenda while celebrating the success stories of notable animals over the past year.

“Unfortunately, cases of cruelty and abuse sometimes preoccupy our lives,” said Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina. “However, the majority of people love animals and treat them like a member of their family.”

In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of animals, the awards also recognise people who have dedicated their lives to taking care of animals, from professionals to catering establishments and volunteers.

A total of 20 categories exist for the awards, 10 for animal nominations and 10 for human nominations.