First Animal Honours Award Launched To Celebrate Malta’s Four-Legged Friends And Animal Lovers
A new Animal Honours Awards has been launched to celebrate the island’s most brave and beloved four-legged and feathered friends.
The Animal Honours Awards also aims to raise awareness on the subject of animal treatment and bring it to the forefront of the national agenda while celebrating the success stories of notable animals over the past year.
“Unfortunately, cases of cruelty and abuse sometimes preoccupy our lives,” said Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina. “However, the majority of people love animals and treat them like a member of their family.”
In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of animals, the awards also recognise people who have dedicated their lives to taking care of animals, from professionals to catering establishments and volunteers.
A total of 20 categories exist for the awards, 10 for animal nominations and 10 for human nominations.
Some of the animal categories include smartest animals, pet of the year, bravest pet and favourite feathered friend.
The human category includes, but is not limited to, best veterinarian, best farmer, best local council and best young person animal lover.
Animal Honour Award nominations are open until 31st August with an award ceremony to be held on 4th October in celebration of World Animal Day.
You can submit your nomination via this link.
Despite making significant progress in safeguarding animal rights over the past year, Malta still deals with a number of key issues when it comes to the treatment of animals.
One issue is that of unregulated breeders, trainers and groomers who operate outside any legal framework. Malta is also one of the few European countries that don’t criminalise bestiality – the act of having sex with animals.
Discussions are currently underway to regulate groomers while legislation is being pushed through parliament to ban people found guilty of bestiality from occupying the same residents as the animal in question.
“There’s a lot that needs to be done so that I am content with the treatment of animals in Malta and Gozo,” said Bezzina. “It is a long road but a lot of work has been done and a lot of people are dedicated to improving the lives of animals”.
