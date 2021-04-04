Four Shearwaters Dead After Getting Caught On Fishing Line Off Of Comino

Several shearwaters have died after they were caught on a fishing line along the Comino coast. However, a group of hunters did manage to save some birds.

A video uploaded to social media showed men trying to save the birds earlier this morning. One man claimed that around 15 birds were caught in the net and that four had died.

A Birdlife spokesperson told Times of Malta that 18 birds were freed.

Police were called to the scene and are on site investigating the incident.