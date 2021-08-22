Friendly Cospicua Stray Tommy Believed To Be Cat Which Was Horrifically Burnt Alive

Police found a burnt cat in Triq Il-Polverista, Cospicua earlier this week, with cat feeder Alice Bugeja Muscat identifying it as Tommy, a young stray cat who had gone missing in recent days.

Malta has been left shocked and disgusted by the news that Tommy, a friendly Cospicua stray cat, was burned alive after being doused with petrol earlier this week.

“You had to die the worst kind of death, douses with petrol and burned alive” she said on Facebook. “Police came but wonder of wonders, no one saw anything.”

Several people questioned how anyone could so stoop so low as to torture kill a cat, and the Association of Abandoned Animals urged anyone who has information to speak up.

“These atrocities cannot go on,” it said. “Rest in peace Tommy, you and every other animal that suffered at the hands of humans.”

Police confirmed they are investigating the case, but TVM reported that it will prove difficult as there aren’t CCTV cameras in the area.

Cover photo: Left: Tommy the Cat, Right: The area the cat’s body was found (Photo: Alice Bugeja Muscat)

RIP Tommy