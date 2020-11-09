From Rescue To Rescuer: How One Doberman Saved A Maltese Man From Depression

One of the Dobermans found locked in a Madliena cage with nothing but green, dirty water to drink has finally been adopted into a loving family. Zuma, who is two-years-old and some from arthritis, went from a life of despair in a cold cage to sleeping in his owner’s bed and playing with their eight-year-old son, Ben.

“He is very friendly but is afraid of basic things. He is afraid of crowded places and has no idea how to walk up the stairs. He has to sleep in our bed because he doesn’t want to be left alone – we even have to leave a small light on for him,” his new owner, Paul, told Lovin Malta. “Apart from that, he settled at home straight away. He is very playful and always plays with our son.” Ironically, it was the rescue dog that came to Paul’s rescue, helping him fight his depression.

“Sometimes I think he saved me, not I saved him,” he said. “He became my best friend after I was suffering from depression.” “I would stay in bed or only leave bed to go to work. Having him with me gave me the encouragement to leave the house. He stays by my side all the time.” Just weeks after being adopted, Zuma’s impact on Paul has already been noticed by his wife, Lara, and his son, who noted a shift in his attitude and behaviour. “He is a very soft, gentle giant. He needs a lot of walks each day and has instantly become a family member.”