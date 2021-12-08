Good Deed Of The Day: 12 Tonnes Of Pet Food Delivered To Sanctuaries And Feeders In Malta
In a world that’s increasingly riddled with bad news, it’s more than refreshing to see good deeds being done for those less fortunate.
Over 12 tonnes of pet food have been donated and distributed to sanctuaries and feeders in need all over Malta!
“A day driving around the island to ensure that abandoned animals don’t go hungry,” Happy Initiative said in a Facebook post.
This came as part of the Happy Initiative, where leading figures in the Maltese animal rights scene teamed up for this year’s Food Run.
As part of the group behind the food run, there was even animal rights activist Moira Delia, one of RAR’s founders and President, and Briju owner Rafel Sammut.
It couldn’t have been successful if it weren’t for the dedication of the local animal rights NGO Real Animal Rights Foundation – RAR Malta, and Borg Cardona Pet Supplies for the donated food.
Among food donated as part of the initiative, the focus was mainly on cats, dogs, and horses.
The Real Animal Rights Foundation – RAR Malta is there to improve the quality of life of animals in Malta by raising awareness & educating the public, helping foster and home abandoned animals, & advising local authorities on the matter.
Share to raise awareness