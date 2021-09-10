Goodbye Duck Village: Gżira’s Quaint Attraction Dismantled After Serious Sanitary Conditions Flagged

Duck Village, a quaint and quirky home for ducks, rabbits and other animals in Manoel Island, Gżira, is being dismantled. Sunshine Animal Sanctuary published photos of workers dancing off Duck Village, removing the structures and cleaning up the rubbish that had been thrown there. “Today is a memorable day, the day in which Duck Village on Manoel Island has finally started to be demolished,” the sanctuary said.

“We have saved many animals from this filthy, unsanitary and unkept dumpsite over the years by jumping over the fence at night as it was the only way. Some animals died in our hands, despite doing our best to save them, while others received medical care and were re-homed.” The sanctuary thanked the Gżira local council for deciding to remove it at a recent meeting and pledged to continue catching the remaining animals, giving them medical care and rehoming them. A volunteer-run structure, Duck Village has been around for several years, with locals and tourists alike often stopping by to watch and feed the ducks. However, serious concerns have been raised about the filthy conditions the animals were made to live in.

“Animals being kept in filthy, unsanitary conditions in a room at the back. Some animals had no water, some had absolutely filthy stagnant water with leeches inside, some had no food, while the rabbits had chicken feed in their bowls and zero hay,” Animal Liberation Malta said earlier this summer. Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche told Lovin Malta that the elderly man who has been managing Duck Village since its inception wasn’t taking care of the animals and the area was attracting rats. Cover photos: Sunshine Animal Sanctuary Will you miss Duck Village?