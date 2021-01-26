Gozo Sign Threatening To Poison Pets Leads Animal Welfare Commissioner To File Police Report

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina has filed a police report after a sign on a street in Gozo threatened to poison people’s pets.

The sign, which appeared on a street in Marsalforn, threatened to poison animals if owners let their pets excrete in the area.

“This sort of threat is illegal and the use of poison for such ghastly purposes even more so,” Bezzina said. “It goes entirely against the Animal Welfare Act and if found guilty a perpetrator can be punished by a three year prison term.”

While condemning the threat, the Animal Welfare Commissioner also acknowledged that it was also illegal for owners to not pick up after their pets.

“But it is never the dog that should pay for their owner’s irresponsibility,” she continued.

There have been several reports over the years of pesticides and harmful chemicals strategically placed on the streets to intentionally harm pets and animals. The issue has gone unnoticed for long but a public consultation has been opened to restrict the application of metaldehyde for professional use only.

“Poisons need to be regulated and access restricted, sooner rather than later. Please have your say in the public consultation that is currently open for your suggestions,” Bezzina said.

