Invasive Indo-Malayan Snake Species Finds A New Home In Malta
An invasive snake species has made its way to Malta with studies indicating that the reptile already has an established population on the island.
The Brahminy blindsnake, an alien species native to Indo-Malayan region, was discovered on the island following a study conducted by the Conservation Biology Research Group and NFO BICREF.
“Its unique parthenogenetic reproductive strategy increases its potential for fast popular expansion, becoming invasive,” the publication read.
It is believed that the blindsnake made its way across the globe through the anthropogenic transportation of goods, prompting the university research group to recommend stricter control measures on the importation of exotic species.
“A better control strategy should be in place to prevent costly eradication management of invasive species. Application of risk analysis on any potential bio-invasion associated with pet, crop, plant, tree species importation and their associated pathogens and pests has been increasingly advocated due to globalisation of trade in biological resources,” it said.
As invasive as it may be, the Brahminy blindsnake is rarely seen and rarely comes to the surface allowing it to remain undetected.
This allows the snake to easily establish populations across plant nurseries, golf courses, compost deposits, agricultural farms and gardens including domestic gardens, botanical gardens and parks.
The upside is that the snake species isn’t venomous and poses no direct threat to humans.
