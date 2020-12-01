Invasive Indo-Malayan Snake Species Finds A New Home In Malta 

An invasive snake species has made its way to Malta with studies indicating that the reptile already has an established population on the island.

The Brahminy blindsnake, an alien species native to Indo-Malayan region, was discovered on the island following a study conducted by the Conservation Biology Research Group and NFO BICREF.

“Its unique parthenogenetic reproductive strategy increases its potential for fast popular expansion, becoming invasive,” the publication read.

It is believed that the blindsnake made its way across the globe through the anthropogenic transportation of goods, prompting the university research group to recommend stricter control measures on the importation of exotic species.