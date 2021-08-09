Kill Shelters May Become A Reality If Animal Sanctuaries Continue To Be Overwhelmed With Number Of Strays

Malta’s Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has warned of the possibility of Malta implementing kill shelters to address the growing number of stray animals in the country. Kill shelters are animal shelters that put cats and dogs down if they are not adopted within a certain amount of time. While it definitely sounds barbaric and outlandish, it can be found all over the world – including places like the UK. In a powerful opinion piece on the Times of Malta, Bezzina highlighted that she would readily resign if five actions were not taken soon, warning that “what happened abroad will happen in Malta and we will end up having kill shelters”.

In her list of proposals, Bezzina emphasised that it was crucial for the state to fund a neutering campaign in order to stem the amount of stray animals breeding. “In the span of just seven years, more than 500 puppies and 5,000 kittens can be born from one unspayed female and her offspring”, she explained. Bezzina further stated that the past few years have seen only small-scale efforts to neuter and spay strays. Yet, what was needed was a full-fledged, state-sponsored campaign. She noted that while it would cost “thousands and thousands of euros”, the long-term effect of avoiding kill shelters was undeniable. Control and regulation for breeders

A key point that Bezzina highlighted was the need for legislation to be overhauled and made clearer. Currently, legislation surrounding the breeding of dogs is considered impossible to enforce. “As things stand now, anyone breeding up to four litters a year (that could easily be 20 to 24 puppies a year) does not need to be registered or licensed”. “This means that a household of three adults can legally breed and sell 24 puppies each, that’s more than 70 puppies a year.” On this matter, the Animal Welfare Council proposed changes to authorities that seek to curb and control the breeding in order to regulate how breeders are allowed to operate. Especially so when it comes to situations such as puppy mills. Microchip And Adopt

Yet, it is also imperative that we focus on adopting cats and dogs from sanctuaries rather than buy from breeders. The reason why a kill shelter would be considered and implemented is due to shelters being inundated with strays who do not get adopted. Introducing obligatory microchipping of pet cats has been up for “discussion agenda for years but, to date, it is still not a legal obligation”. Electronic microchipping is proven to be an effective way of knowing the owner of a dog and curbing abandonment. Already this could help lower the numbers of owned animals ending up in shelters. Yet, it would only solve half of the issue. Adopting animals will always be the best chance we have at preventing kill shelters. “Until our sanctuaries are empty, we should never ever buy cats or dogs and, instead, always adopt because, every time a dog or a cat gets adopted, space is being created, allowing for another rescue.” “So not only does adoption save an animal’s life but, by creating space, it also puts us further away from kill shelters.”

Bezzina’s words highlight the situation that animals shelters currently face. They are packed, cat feeders are struggling to cope with ever-growing cat colonies and due to lack of space, the Animal Welfare Directorate is not able to pick up all the animals it should. More animals are suffering because there are just too many strays. If too many strays remain unhomed or unneutered, then kill shelters may become a reality in order for shelters to cope. Share this story with your friends and help stop kill shelters!