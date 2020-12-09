Lydia Abela Wants ‘Amicable’ Solution Between Zookeeper And Activists But Backs Petting Of Exotic Animals

Lydia Abela has condemned zookeeper Anton Rea Cutajar for his aggressive and threatening rant against newly-appointed Animal Rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

However, the Prime Minister’s wife said she wished to see an amicable solution struck between the two parties with regards to zoo regulations in Malta.

“I do not condone this type of behaviour no matter who says it. I have full confidence in Alison Bezzina as commissioner and I am happy to see an animal lover take that position,” she said at a press conference earlier today.

Yesterday, Cutajar uploaded an aggressive rant in which he took aim at Bezzina for expressing her opinion on zoos and the petting of wild animals, even going as far as threatening to remove her from her position by sending a letter.

The video, which has since been deleted, was highly criticised by politicians, personalities and everyday citizens, with many standing in solidarity with the new commissioner.

“It’s not up to me whether animals should be kept in cages. Cutajar is an animal lover too and there needs to be a proper discussion where the two sides come together,” Abela continued.

Bezzina managed to ruffle the feathers of zoo owners after she posted a status in which she expressed her disapproval of keeping wild and exotic animals in cages, in addition to allowing the public to pet them, citing that this provided no benefit whatsoever to the animal.

The comments come amidst the ratification of new zoo legislation, which went back on its original proposal and now allows zoos to offer petting services under the discretion of the establishment’s vet.

“The petting of animals has some benefits for younger children, especially those with disabilities, but it’s not up to me to decide whether it should be allowed,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister’s wife has emerged as a strong advocate of animal welfare and has even pledged to help the government’s branch improve its functions following a string of animal abuse cases that were left unaccounted for despite revelations that multiple reports had been filed.

