Malta’s New Animal Welfare Director Will Appear On Lovin Daily This Morning

Patricia Azzopardi, Malta’s new Animal Welfare Director, will be today’s guest on Lovin Daily.

Azzopardi was appointed to the role following a six-month search after former Animal Welfare Director, Noel Montebello, vacated the role after transferring to the Public Abattoir.

She now heads a department that often suffers from criticsm following numerous notorious cases of animal abuse that went unchecked, with Animal Welfare taking the brunt of the blame for failing to act on reports.

Moreover, the Animal Welfare Department also struggles with a depleted workforce that is inundated with reports on a day-to-day basis.

Nonetheless, strides have been made in the welfare of animals, with a new legal amendment now allowing magistrates to ban people found guilty of animal abuse from owning pets in the future.

Azzopardi will appear on Lovin Daily to discuss all this and more. The show starts at 10am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

