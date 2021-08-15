Maltese Fisherman Rescues And Releases Turtle Caught In Fishing Gear
A turtle that became entangled in a stretch of fishing line was set free and released back into the ocean by a father and son who were out fishing earlier today.
“The first turtle we’ve saved this year,” Leander Mizzi said in a video post of the rescue that was uploaded to Facebook.
Mizzi said the turtle had gotten caught in fishing gear used by lampuki fishermen which had likely been cut from a fishing boat in the area.
“It ended up at the surface and this creature got tangled in it. We noticed many small crabs attached to the rope, which means that the turtle had likely been trying to feed,” Mizzi said.
He appealed for all those who might be out at sea to keep an eye out for turtles in distress.
Responding to people commenting online, Mizzi said he normally contacts Nature Trust for them to come and collect the turtle, however in this case, it looked fine so he just released it back into the ocean.
