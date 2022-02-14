Maltese Pet Owners Share Adopted Pets’ ‘Happily Ever Afters’ Stories – And They’re Beautiful

Valentine’s Day may be a drag to some on the island, forcing us to come up with new, innovative ways to please our significant others – but one particular class of companions that will look upon you lovingly, no matter what, are adopted pets. Today, they are having their stories told. The Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare is inviting the public to share their personal pet adoption stories – and they are truly beautiful. From cats and dogs, to horses, to bunnies, people were keen to share how they met their beloved pet in the comments section under the original post (check the comments below for an overdose of cuteness).

Here are some of the cutest stories:

1. Meet Fonzu, the bunny who survived a heart attack and went on to win a national award. Fonzu was abandoned at birth, but luckily his owner found him. She talks about how a young baby bunny was saved from death’s embrace, and how he instead made it onto several TV shows, even meeting Minister for Animal Rights Anton Refalo, who gave him an award. “We took him in, nursed him, and gave him mouth-to-mouth and CPR when his heart failed.” “He was gone but we managed to save him.” Fonzu even went on to win the first edition of ‘Best Adopted Pet Of The Year’ last October.

2. “The shelter wanted to euthanise them because they were ‘wild’ puppies”.

Photo by Lulu Arpa

One pet owner talked about how all four of her dogs were rescued during her time living abroad, with three of the four on the list to be euthanised prior to their owner’s intervention. “All four were very scared, especially Tina and d’Argo, who came in as adults and had been through only God-knows-what.” “These babies are my family and my life.” 3. The senior, blind cat who was adopted, and spent the last three years of his life in a loving home. “Oscar was a beautiful, blind, senior cat who loved kisses. He was adopted by my partner, who volunteered with the Cares for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF). He always called for Simon when he heard his voice at the shelter and there was no doubt that he needed to spend his final years with us.” “He spent three years with us until he passed away with kidney failure.” 4. It’s not all cats and dogs. It’s horses too. Pet owner Rebecca Spiteri talked about her own lifetime companion, who she adopted 13 years ago. Malnourished and pregnant, and on the road to the slaughterhouse. “And the rest is history…”

Oscar the cat (left) from Rachel Byers, and one lucky adopted horse, from Rebecca Spiteri

5. For some, stopping at one was simply not an option. “I’ve given up trying to write the whole story. But please adopt. They bring so much love to your life. Plus, you’ll be saving lives, in exchange.”

Photo by Christa Cilia

6. ‘Soulmate’ Benji: abandoned in a field, now living the high life. After being found in a field, four years ago, mother having been hit by a car, Benji was lucky enough to be picked up by his new owner. And from what we can see, he seems to be doing alright. “I love him to bits. My soulmate.”

Benji: Photo by Dani Ave

As yet, the purpose behind the post is unknown, but Malta’s Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina “has it on good authority,” that the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare has great plans for the adoption stories. Read some great stories and share your own in the comments section if you have one!