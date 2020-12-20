Maltese Secondary School Gets In The Spirit Of Giving By Sponsoring 25 Shelter Dogs This Christmas
Instead of accepting Christmas gifts this year, one secondary school in Kirkop decided to spread the festive joy themselves and sponsor a furry friend.
St Benedict Secondary School came together to sponsor dogs at the Association for Abandoned Animals in Birżebbuġa with students and staff donating money to the great cause.
“On 1st December we launched the idea via our school page where I suggested that students can make a small donation and their class teacher can help,” said teacher Joanna Mallia.
The goal was to raise €30 per class to sponsor a dog and in just one week 25 dogs had a whole class each supporting them.
“Some classes even managed to raise enough money to sponsor two dogs,” Joanna said. “We also had the clerk’s office and staff rooms who liked the idea and joined in to sponsor a dog.”
All 25 dogs have been assigned a class each along with a Certificate of Sponsorship and they look super happy and grateful to have the children and staff of St Benedict Secondary School support them throughout the festive season.
But it wasn’t just dogs that got some Christmas love from the St Benedict Secondary School, cats did too.
A total of five cats were sponsored by the children of the school.
And each class got a certificate with a little description of the feline they sponsored!
Joanna hopes that the initiative encourages other schools to do the same and think about our four-legged friends this Christmas.
“I hope that other schools will follow and help sanctuaries raise funds,” she said.
But at the end of the day, the end goal is to find these pups a forever home.
“Thanks to Head Master Adrian Galea, the senior learning team and all the teachers who supported the campaign,” she said.
