Maltese Secondary School Gets In The Spirit Of Giving By Sponsoring 25 Shelter Dogs This Christmas

Instead of accepting Christmas gifts this year, one secondary school in Kirkop decided to spread the festive joy themselves and sponsor a furry friend.

St Benedict Secondary School came together to sponsor dogs at the Association for Abandoned Animals in Birżebbuġa with students and staff donating money to the great cause.

“On 1st December we launched the idea via our school page where I suggested that students can make a small donation and their class teacher can help,” said teacher Joanna Mallia.

The goal was to raise €30 per class to sponsor a dog and in just one week 25 dogs had a whole class each supporting them.