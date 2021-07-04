‘Miracles Do Happen’: Archie The Missing Fox Terrier Found Alive After Eight Months

An adopted dog that went missing eight months ago has finally been located – and his owners couldn’t be happier or more surprised.

“It is with absolute pleasure to announce that after almost eight months, thanks to these two gentlemen from Animal Welfare Olaf and Andrea… Archie is back home!” owner Ruth Seychell said on social media last night alongside an image of the dog.

Archie had disappeared in Attard, leading to a widespread appeal across social media in an attempt to find the dog.

A €500 reward was issued by the family in hopes of finding their beloved pet. However, he was nowhere to be found.

After last night’s momentous discovery though, Seychell took to social media to break down how the incredible and heartwarming find happened.

“I was about to go for a shower when I received a call from a number I did not know. I thought ‘hey, no deliveries at this hour, but I answered,” she began.

“He said ‘hi this is Animal Welfare… at that point I lost my ability to speak… and he said ‘you have a lost dog’ and I went ‘oh my god Archie!'”