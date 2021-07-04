‘Miracles Do Happen’: Archie The Missing Fox Terrier Found Alive After Eight Months
An adopted dog that went missing eight months ago has finally been located – and his owners couldn’t be happier or more surprised.
“It is with absolute pleasure to announce that after almost eight months, thanks to these two gentlemen from Animal Welfare Olaf and Andrea… Archie is back home!” owner Ruth Seychell said on social media last night alongside an image of the dog.
Archie had disappeared in Attard, leading to a widespread appeal across social media in an attempt to find the dog.
A €500 reward was issued by the family in hopes of finding their beloved pet. However, he was nowhere to be found.
After last night’s momentous discovery though, Seychell took to social media to break down how the incredible and heartwarming find happened.
“I was about to go for a shower when I received a call from a number I did not know. I thought ‘hey, no deliveries at this hour, but I answered,” she began.
“He said ‘hi this is Animal Welfare… at that point I lost my ability to speak… and he said ‘you have a lost dog’ and I went ‘oh my god Archie!'”
“Screaming, I gave the mobile to my partner and we agreed to meet in 30 mins at Siggiewi Square. It was one of the longest waits ever.”
The find was made after a woman named Annette Rodo had noticed the dog visiting their field over the last three weeks. Eventually he ventured inside near them, where they noticed Archie was neutered, and they called Animal Welfare.
“The rest is pure happiness.”
People who had been following the search couldn’t believe it when the news was announced.
“This video brought tears to my eyes,” said one person under the announcement. “I’m so happy that he has finally returned home to his loving family. God bless all those who pitched in, fed him and posted news re his loss. There are kind souls who care. Thanks also goes to Animal Welfare.
“I got shivers reading this,” said another.
Now, the family were focused on getting him acquainted with their other dog Ninja – but they are just overjoyed that he has returned, and even took the opportunity to joke that Archie seemed to have been taken care of over the last few months as he had gained a few pounds.
