Missing Kitten Leads To Discovery Of Poison Mixed With Fresh Tuna At Valletta Waterfront Cat Colony

The discovery of tuna mixed with poison at a cat colony on the Valletta Waterfront after a kitten went missing has feeders fearing the worst. “We are two people who feed, neuter and home kittens and take care of the small colony,” Bernardine told Lovin Malta. “We just released three, six-month old kittens over the weekend after they were neutered. Earlier today, my colleague went down to look for the kittens and found poison,” she said.

The poison was discovered in two bags strategically placed to be out-of-sight of people and restaurants in the area, but in the vicinity of the cat colony. According to Bernardine, the tuna was still fresh, leading her to believe that the poison mix had been placed overnight. “Whoever put the poison there knew exactly where to put it,” she said. “Most of the cats walk behind this iron gate which tends to be a breeding ground for them.” Thankfully, two of the three kittens released there were found alive and healthy. However, one remains missing.

Cats feeding at Valletta Waterfront

"I'm just hoping to God that I don't find a dead cat. I'm already worried sick that we're missing a six-month-old kitten," Bernardine continued. "We feed them everyday and make sure they don't go hungry so they don't bother the restaurant and people. I made it a point with the restaurant owners and staff and explained to them what we are doing." There have been numerous reports of people mixing poison with pet food over the years, dating even to last month when Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina filed a police report after a sign on a street in Gozo threatened to poison people's pets.

