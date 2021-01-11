Msida Dog Attack Owner Adopted Three Dogs Since Horrific Incident With Claims That Another Died

After two of his dogs mauled and killed his grandmother and her chihuahua, Andrea Galea has adopted another two dogs and has had another die.

Galea will be present in court next month to face charges related to an incident last September. Two of his dogs escaped their cement cubicles on his roof and descended to his grandmother’s maisonette where they killed both her and her dog.

Galea wasn’t present at the time but was soon after arrested with implications that he would be charged with involuntary homicide of his 95-year-old grandmother, Inez Galea.

However, he was granted police bail and kept in a state of limbo as to whether he would ever be charged.

In the meantime, Galea has managed to get his hands on three more dogs including one puppy, well informed sources told Lovin Malta.

This, after he had initially surrendered most of his pets, including several dogs, kittens, a hamster and more to animal activists following the horrific attack.

In total, Galea now has four dogs.

Lovin Malta is also informed that one of the dogs involved in the attack, which since September has been living in a cement cubicle on his roof, has died.

Attempts to contact Andre Galea for comment have been unsuccessful. Questions sent to Galea’s lawyer were unanswered by the time of publication.

The incident helped expose the seriousness of animal abuse and neglect cases in the country in addition to the lacklustre approach adopted by the Animal Welfare department, which was heavily scrutinised for its inaction in high profile animal abuse cases, despite previous knowledge of the abusers.

