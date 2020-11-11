Msida Dog Attack Owner Adopts Another Dog… Though He Has Not Been Charged Yet

Andre Galea, the Msida resident who found himself in hot water after two of his dogs killed his grandmother, has yet to be charged for the shocking attack.

Lovin Malta is also informed that Galea, a self-proclaimed breeder, has adopted another dog just two months after the ordeal, meaning that he is now in possession of four dogs, three of which are suspected to be residing on his roof and may be aggressive.

Galea had initially surrendered most of his pets, including several dogs, kittens, a hamster and more to animal activists following the attack on his 95-year-old grandmother who died, along with her pet chihuahua, as a result.

Reports indicate that the two dogs had escaped their rooftop pens and down the stairs to the 95-year-old’s maisonette. Galea was not home at the time.