Msida Dog Attack Owner Adopts Another Dog… Though He Has Not Been Charged Yet
Andre Galea, the Msida resident who found himself in hot water after two of his dogs killed his grandmother, has yet to be charged for the shocking attack.
Lovin Malta is also informed that Galea, a self-proclaimed breeder, has adopted another dog just two months after the ordeal, meaning that he is now in possession of four dogs, three of which are suspected to be residing on his roof and may be aggressive.
Galea had initially surrendered most of his pets, including several dogs, kittens, a hamster and more to animal activists following the attack on his 95-year-old grandmother who died, along with her pet chihuahua, as a result.
Reports indicate that the two dogs had escaped their rooftop pens and down the stairs to the 95-year-old’s maisonette. Galea was not home at the time.
It was rumoured that Galea had been running a crude puppy mill on his roof with revelations that Animal Welfare was aware of the situation over a year before the attack but failed to act on reports filed by nearby residents.
Initial reports indicated that Galea was facing the possibility of being charged with involuntary homicide. Two months later, well-informed sources have informed Lovin Malta that he is expected to face charges imminently.
Galea being allowed to adopt another dog while facing potential charges for animal abuse and neglect once again raises questions on whether those who are found breaching animal rights should be allowed to own pets in the future.
Last month, a Haz-Żebbuġ farmer was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for animal abuse but the court failed to impose any sanctions on him owning animals in the future – something which tends to get overlooked throughout such trials.
The Prime Minister’s wife, Lydia Abela, has advocated for such sanctions depending on the severity of the case.
Lovin Malta repeatedly attempted to contact Andre Galea but was unable to get ahold of him by the time of publication.
