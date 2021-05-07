Patricia Azzopardi Officially Appointed As Animal Welfare Director After Six-Month Search

Patricia Azzopardi, the former Director of the Health Regulation Department, has officially been appointed as the new Animal Welfare Director.

Azzopardi was appointed to the role following a six-month search after former Animal Welfare Director, Noel Montebello, vacated the role by transferring to the Public Abattoir.

With the Animal Welfare Department facing criticism over the years for its amateurish approach to dealing with reports and cases of animal abuse, Azzopardi has a long road ahead to restore the tarnished reputation of the department.

“We have a formidable team but we have to work together,” Azzopardi told Lovin Malta. “As a team, we have to be proactive rather than reactive,” she said.

Over the years, animal activists have voiced concerns that the Animal Welfare Department has in some cases neglected its duties, resulting in abhorrent cases of animal abuse and, in one particular situation, the death of an elderly woman due to negligence on the department’s behalf.

One major pain point for the department is a depleted workforce that is unable to stay on top of all calls and requests.

“There are a lot of measures that we’ve already begun introducing, including how we are going to increase our staff and better the training,” she continued. “There will be a telephone system so that an inspector will always be available to talk.”

Azzopardi also aims to push for more awareness and education on the welfare of animals, following a narrative similar to that of Commissioner of Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina, who recently launched a series of educational videos on animal welfare and rights.

“The system can always improve. We want to create an awareness campaign to help educate people on the responsibility of keeping a pet. Dogs and cats don’t just need food. If they are on a roof or in a garage and are just being fed, it’s not right,” she ended.

Tag someone who needs to know this