Peter The Customs Canine Is Malta’s First Proud Winner Of The ‘Best Dog In Uniform Award’

Peter the Customs Canine won the Best Dog in Uniform Award during Malta’s first-ever Animal Honours Awards event.

The five-year-old pup started off his training for Malta’s Customs Department back in April 2018, and officially obtained his operational licence in November that same year.

In less than three years of service, Peter bagged 84 positive hits. 27 of them were related to cash seizures, detecting €598,859 in undeclared cash.

He also sniffed out 54 other cases related to tobacco seizures and three narcotics cases. He found one case of cannabis and another two of cocaine.

The Animal Honours Awards event was organised by the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights together with the Commissioner for Animal Welfare for International Animal Awareness Day on 4th October.

