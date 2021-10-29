Post-Duck Village: Former Residents Left Homeless After Demolishment Of Their Famous Yet Filthy Home

It was a strange day for the ducks that used to call Duck Village home, as they were left stranded after their residency was dismantled.

The village had finally been demolished after activists and the Gzira local council flagged the unsanitary and abysmal conditions the animals were living in, and most of the animals found their new home at the Sunshine Animal Sanctuary.

However, it seems like these ducks missed out on the rescue mission, and they were left to their own devices as they saw their home destroyed.

A group of some 30 ducks were spotted at the Bus Stop Lounge terrace, cluelessly standing around in the rain.