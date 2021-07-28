Remove Duck Village, Gżira Local Council Says Following Mounting Reports Of Negligence

Gżira Local Council is in favour of shutting down the infamous Duck Village on Manoel Island once and for all following several ongoing reports of animal negligence and unsanitary living conditions.

A group of animal activists paid a visit to Duck Village last week where they discovered that some animals had no food or hay while others were drinking out of leech-infested water.

Photos published online showed just how seriously the situation has deteriorated.

Last week’s raid by Animal Liberation Malta seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, with Gżira Local Council now in favour of removing Duck Village for good.

An elderly Maltese man has been managing Duck Village since its inception. It is located on Manoel Island, which is now owned by MIDI Malta, and would require the company’s permission if it were to be removed.

“We discussed it yesterday at our council meeting and everyone agreed that it should be removed,” Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche told Lovin Malta.

“He’s not taking care of the animals and the area is messy and full of rats,” he said.

Earlier this year, activists raised the alarm on several dead animals in the village. Despite attempts to save them, including geese, ducks, rabbits and ducklings, the majority of the creatures died overnight.

Sooner or later, the animal village will have to be demolished to make way for a new master plan project that involves major developments on Manoel Island.

What do you make of this? Let us know below