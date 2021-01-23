Sliema Local Council Launch Innovative Campaign To Keep Locality’s Streets Clean From Dog Waste

Sliema Local Council has launched a new campaign to keep the locality’s streets clean from canine waste.

Clean After Your Dog provides free dog sanitiser spray and bags for owners who present their dog chipping registration number at the council office.

“In a bid to keep our streets clean from dog urine, we are giving out free dog refillable sanitizer spray containers and bags,” the council said.

The council has been hailed for its innovative and environmentally-conscious initiative with residents calling for more campaigns to help keep Sliema’s streets clean from other litter.

“Fabulous. Can we also educate humans on their disposal of cigarette butts, chewing gums, masks, etc.,” said one Facebook user.

Sliema’s streets continue to be plagued with dirt, rubbish and other forms of waste amidst the construction sites that tower over the locality. In some cases, rats have been spotted around piling rubbish and parks have been littered with cans and bottles from parties the night before.

Clean After Your Dog is just one initiative to help solve the locality’s incessant pollution problem.

