This Facebook Group Will Teach You All The Wacky, Beautiful And Surprising Facts About Malta’s Biodiversity

Even for those who have lived in Malta all their lives, it is sometimes hard to tell just how diverse we are when it comes to the different flora and fauna that can be found (naturally) on our islands. Yet one Facebook group is your portal of knowledge for everything from advice to identification or just fun facts about the numerous, vibrant species that can be found across the Maltese islands. Set up in 2015, the Maltese Entomology and Wildlife group is dedicated to sharing, identifying and gathering data of Malta’s insect diversity – yet are more than open to spreading the love to all other kinds of Malta’s wildlife.

Vapourer Moth Caterpillar

Whether it is sharing the latest entomological article published or asking for information regarding a strange insect or animal you’ve found around the islands, this is the place for you! While the group is private, you are able to still find the group with ease and also you can always join to remain up to date on everything wildlife. For those who may not appreciate, or be fully aware, of just how diverse Malta’s biodiversity is – you need only take a look at this list by Nature Trust. While it is focused on the Priority and Endangered Species of Malta, the vast list does offer a perfect example of our biodiversity – and why it is so important to preserve it.

Maltese Fresh Water Crab (Qabru)

In our oceans we have species like Loggerhead Turtle or the Maltese Fresh Water Crab (Qabru), the latter of which is endemic to only certain parts of the island like San Martin, Baħrija and Lunzjata Valley (Gozo). Walking across the land, you can find species like the Maltese Wall Lizard (Gremxula ta’ Malta) and its four subspecies or even the Maltese Field Beetle which is typically found around the countryside and coastal areas. Alternatively, while not often seen, the Western Whip Snake (Serp Iswed) counts as the largest native snake found on the islands, growing up to 1.5 metres in length.

Loggerhead Turtle

Gracing our skies are the likes of Malta’s numerous species of bats, including the Lesser Horseshoe Bat (Farfett il-Lejl tan-Naghla Zghir), Lesser Mouse-Eared Bat (Farfett il-Lejl Widnet il-Gurdien) and Grey Long-Eared Bat (Farfett il-Lejl Widnejh Kbar). One can also see Malta’s national bird, the Blue Rock Thrush (Merill) flying through our skies and is a fairly common breeding resident on the islands across our sea-cliff habitats.

Blue Rock Thrush (Merill)

Our biodiversity in Malta is truly stunning to behold and one that deserves more appreciation, awareness and protection at the end of the day. By being able to educate ourselves on our wildlife and entomology, we can better respect and preserve our environment and ensure that we do not cause unintentional harm. Tag someone who would love to join this group!