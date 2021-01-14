Two Educational Books On Animal Welfare Distributed To Schools In Malta And Gozo

Two educational books on animal rights and welfare are being distributed free of charge to all primary schools in Malta and Gozo.

The two books, both of which are written in Maltese and English, provide educational information about the proper treatment of animals in Malta including references to current laws and the penalties one can incur for breaking them.

Karl’s Journey and Love for Animals is a book about the five animal freedoms in the form of a story and will be used in PSCD to teach grade four students about different types of animals found in Malta and their rights as well as a directory to various dog and cat sanctuaries.

The second book, Our Passion For Animals, is intended for students in grade six and includes more educational information such as laws and regulations to protect animals including newly-implemented legislation on karozzini. Students will first be given an interactive lesson during the PSCD lesson before being handed over a copy of the book.

The books will be distributed to state schools, church schools and independent schools across Malta and Gozo as well as public libraries.

“We need to continue to synergise and cooperate between both the education and animal rights ministry. It’s important for us to make laws and enforce them but education is the basis and foundation,” Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said.

Also present at the launch was Education Minister Justyne Caruana and Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina.

“The abuse of animals comes from a lack of education. If we improve the education on animal rights and wellbeing then we reduce the number of animal abuse cases which in turn puts less pressure on the Animal Welfare department,” she said.

Though the books were released under her watch, the project was commissioned by the previous Commissioner, Dennis Montebello.

