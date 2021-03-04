WATCH: Animal Forced To Smoke Cigarette In Malta, Animal Welfare Commissioner Files Police Report

In the video, posted as a Facebook story, the passenger in a vehicle can be seen putting a cigarette in the animal’s mouth while others laugh hysterically at the act.

A video has emerged online of an animal being forced to smoke a cigarette in Malta.

The animal, which is being carried in a bag, looks somewhat drowsy and doesn’t resist.

The video has sparked anger online with Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina filing a police report with the cybercrimes unit and district police.

Lovin Malta reached out to the individual who published the video but he refused to comment, only claiming that he didn’t know anything about the video.

