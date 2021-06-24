WATCH: Animal Welfare Malta Rescue Underweight, Sickly Foal In Desperate Need Of Medical Care
Animal Welfare has rescued an underweight and sickly foal in desperate need of medical care.
A video uploaded online shows the 10-month-old foal several underweight and bearing a number of bruises and several deep wounds (infected with maggots) as it stands silently in its stable.
The foal was rescued by Animal Welfare and taken to RMJ’s Horse Rescue, Malta’s only horse foundation.
“It has been a long day. He was seen by our vet and tonight slept in a clean stable with soft bedding, fresh water and hay,” the foundation said.
“Regardless of how full up we are and how many bills we still have left to pay, there was never any chance that we could ever in a million years refuse,” it said.
Although around 10-months-old, the foal was discovered in such a deplorable condition that it could be mistaken for one that is just two or three months old.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said foul’s background is unknown and attempts are being made to track down the owner.
RMJ Horse Rescue also said that the foal has been several infected with maggots, has zero muscle or fat and even struggles to walk.
“Our vet spent hours cleaning his wounds and treating him,” it continued. “We pray that there is no internal infection going on due to not having gotten to him in time”.
In the meantime, RMJ Horse Rescue is having to bear the brunt of medical and day-to-day expenses to take care of the young foal with expenses costing as much as €300 per month.
The foundation has had to even close its doors for the time being, due to financial troubles.
If you wish to help out, you can donate to RMJ Horse Rescue, which keeps its patrons constantly updated with news on its horses via social media, by following these links or via BOV 99947633.
Photos: Animal Libertation Malta
Tag someone who can help out