WATCH: Animal Welfare Malta Rescue Underweight, Sickly Foal In Desperate Need Of Medical Care

A video uploaded online shows the 10-month-old foal several underweight and bearing a number of bruises and several deep wounds (infected with maggots) as it stands silently in its stable.

Animal Welfare has rescued an underweight and sickly foal in desperate need of medical care.

The foal was rescued by Animal Welfare and taken to RMJ’s Horse Rescue, Malta’s only horse foundation.

“It has been a long day. He was seen by our vet and tonight slept in a clean stable with soft bedding, fresh water and hay,” the foundation said.

“Regardless of how full up we are and how many bills we still have left to pay, there was never any chance that we could ever in a million years refuse,” it said.

Although around 10-months-old, the foal was discovered in such a deplorable condition that it could be mistaken for one that is just two or three months old.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said foul’s background is unknown and attempts are being made to track down the owner.

RMJ Horse Rescue also said that the foal has been several infected with maggots, has zero muscle or fat and even struggles to walk.