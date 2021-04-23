WATCH: Another Fin Whale Spotted Surfacing Off The Coast Of Gozo

For the second time in one month, another whale has been spotted off the coast Qbajjar in Gozo.

A video uploaded by Alan Deidun shows the whale surfacing in a distance with the marine biologist identifying the species as a fin whale.

Yet another fin whale sighting….This video was taken earlier this week along the coast of Qbajjar (Gozo) by Rod Sammut, whom I thank for sharing it….. Posted by Alan Deidun on Friday, April 23, 2021

Video Credit: Rod Sammut

Known as balena kbira in Maltese, the fin whale is known to migrate to the southwest of Malta to feed on krill during spring. It can grow to a maximum length of 26m and a maximum weight of 74 tonnes.

Earlier this month, another whale, also believed to be a fin whale, had been sighted earlier this month in Gozo but off the coast of Munxar.

