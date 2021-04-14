WATCH: Baby Turtle Saved From Fishing Line Off The Coast Of Buġibba

A baby turtle was saved from a fishing line off the coast of Buġibba earlier today.

Passerbys found the turtle swimming close to shore with several fishing lines tangled around its neck.

Thankfully, one brave soul ventured into the water to pick up the turtle and began freeing it from its trap. With the help of another passerby, who provided his keys to help cut it loose, the turtle was set free.

“Animals are victims of the chaos that humans create!” said Stefan Scepanovic, who uploaded the video.

Just last week, several shearwaters died after they were caught on a fishing line along the Comino coast. Thankfully, a group of hunters managed to save some of the birds.

Loggerhead turtles are not an uncommon sight in Malta with many coming to nest throughout the year. However, incidents such as this go to show how much more is needed to protect our natural environment and the creatures that inhabit it.

