WATCH: Cat In Naxxar Dies From Poisoning After Starving Cat Colony Was Saved

A cat in Naxxar died due to poisoning, the same day a starving cat colony at risk of being run over and attacked by dogs was saved after a woman took to social media to call for help.

The colony in Naxxar was abandoned by its feeder for unknown reasons, and Anna-Maria Vella uploaded a video online explaining how they were no longer being fed.

The cats were found at an open farm where animals regularly get dumped, and strays flock to the farm in hopes to find food.

The issue has now been resolved, as help was found and someone will be neutering the cats next week.

In the same area, Vella has now stumbled upon cats being poisoned. Posting another distressing video to Facebook, she wrote: “Are we really spending all of our wages to help them, just to see them being killed?”

This incident took place just a week after snail poison was banned from general purchase, as people used the pesticide to intentionally harm pets. From now on, only authorised individuals will be allowed to purchase snail and slug poison.

What do you think about the poisoning of stray animals in Malta?