Watch: Malta To Start Neutering Stray Cats This Year And Animal Ambulance Customer Care Staff To Rise From Two To Six

Malta’s first-ever government-funded cat neutering campaign will commence later this year to control the number of stray cats on the streets.

“We need to ensure that we control the population of stray cats to reduce problems related to emergencies of the same species,” Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said told Lovin Malta.

“The Animal Welfare Directorate has already started this process and it will be done this year.”

Animal activists have long been calling for a national cat neutering campaign and PN MP Rebekah Cilia has gone as far as to say there shouldn’t be a single stray cat in the country.