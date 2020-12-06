WATCH: Malta’s Tiger King Denies Drugging Cubs For Photos After Zoo Video Raises Alarm

Anton Rea Cutajar has denied sedating animals at his zoo after a video published online showed a drowsy tiger cub being placed on a girl’s lap for a photo.

“Anyone who came to the park and witnessed the bottle-feeding experience can tell you that soon after they have it, they fall asleep like children,” he said on Facebook.

The video in question was uploaded on TikTok and shows a drowsy cub being placed on the lap of a girl before a photo is taken.

“I have never in my life given any tip of drugs to the cubs or tigers,” he said.

The video has raised some concerns amongst animal activists about the health of the cub as it made rounds on social media platforms.

Animal rights activist turned Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina took to Facebook to acknowledge said video.