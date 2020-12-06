WATCH: Meet Mylo, Malta’s Diving Dog Who Just Loves Underwater Acrobatics 

When most people take their dogs to the beach, you expect them to play around in the sand and go for a little dip to beat the summer heat.

But not with Mylo, the three-year-old springer who absolutely loves diving and performing underwater acrobatics in the middle of winter, might I add.

“Mylo wants to be a fish,” his parents told us as they can be heard laughing in the background as the springer dives underwater and starts performing barrel rolls only to emerge with a big smile on his face.

While it isn’t that unusual to see dogs diving, most times to fetch something, seeing Mylo do it just for fun brings warmth to the heart – and it’s also super cute, hilarious and unique.

His cousin, Codi, watches on as Mylo puts on an underwater acrobatics show and it’s safe to say that the two are having the time of their lives!