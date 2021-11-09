WATCH: Moira Delia Storms Out Of Televised Debate After Zookeeper Accuses Her Of Lying 

Animal rights activist Moira Delia this evening stormed out of a debate on the current affairs programme Insights on TVMNews+ after she was accused of lying by zookeeper Chris Borg. Delia and Borg were invited as guests to discuss the topic of zoos in Malta, and whether they should be better regulated. The two were discussing the stress felt by animals kept in captivity as well as the manner in which such animals were treated in zoos. Specifically, Delia claimed that Borg would occasionally walk a bear he had at his zoo on a chain.

Borg insisted this wasn’t the case with Delia certain that a photo proving she was right, existed. The zookeeper continued to insist that the activist was lying. “I do not lie,” Delia said firmly, before storming out of the programme. In a Facebook post uploaded following the debate, Delia reiterated that she was not a liar. “I will never accept a person calling me a liar without giving me an opportunity to explain myself. I take my work very seriously and I have no reason to lie,” Delia said. “My interest is simply giving a voice to these animals.”

Delia again insisted that all she had said on the programme was true and that she was quoting the international organisation 4 Paws International. “Why should I lie when the truth and the real situation is written black on white and plastered across every documentary about animals we see on our media.” Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Gozitan Products Will Soon Be Digitally Labelled Using Blockchain Technology To Ensure Authenticity