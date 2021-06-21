WATCH: Pod Of 15 Dolphins Spotted Gliding Through The Waters Of Żurrieq
What better way to celebrate the first week of summer than to be surrounded by a playful pod of dolphins?
Over the weekend, a pod of super friendly and curious dolphins was spotted between Żurrieq and Filfla at around 7am.
@lovinmaltaofficial15 dolphins surround a boat between Żurrieq and Filfla 🐬😍 Video by Thomas Triganza 📹 #fyp #malta #fypmalta #lovinmalta #dolphins #island♬ suono originale – Lovin Malta
The lucky spectators were heading towards a fishing spot when they saw two of these friendly creatures jump out; they were eventually joined by another seven or eight once the engine was turned off.
The video shows a couple of dolphins calmly gliding with the boat, and according to one of the passengers, they were able to witness a total of about 15 of these aquatic beauties.
Dolphin sightings became quite common last year during the peak of the COVID-19 stillness. But it seems as if these dolphins have taken a long-term liking to our refreshing seas, leaving the rest of us with the most stunning summer surprise.
