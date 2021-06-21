د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Pod Of 15 Dolphins Spotted Gliding Through The Waters Of Żurrieq

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

What better way to celebrate the first week of summer than to be surrounded by a playful pod of dolphins?

Over the weekend, a pod of super friendly and curious dolphins was spotted between Żurrieq and Filfla at around 7am.

@lovinmaltaofficial15 dolphins surround a boat between Żurrieq and Filfla 🐬😍 Video by Thomas Triganza 📹 #fyp #malta #fypmalta #lovinmalta #dolphins #island♬ suono originale – Lovin Malta


The lucky spectators were heading towards a fishing spot when they saw two of these friendly creatures jump out; they were eventually joined by another seven or eight once the engine was turned off.

The video shows a couple of dolphins calmly gliding with the boat, and according to one of the passengers, they were able to witness a total of about 15 of these aquatic beauties.

Dolphin sightings became quite common last year during the peak of the COVID-19 stillness. But it seems as if these dolphins have taken a long-term liking to our refreshing seas, leaving the rest of us with the most stunning summer surprise.

Share with someone who needs to see this video

READ NEXT: WATCH: Snake Slithers Off With Rat In Mouth At Ramla Bay As Beachgoers Frolic Nearby

You may also love

View All