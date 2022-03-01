Watch: There Shouldn’t Be A Single Stray Cat In Malta, New Candidate Says In Call For Neutering Campaign
Malta should introduce a national neutering campaign so as to eliminate all stray cats from the island, a new PN candidate has proposed.
Interviewed on Lovin Daily, Rebekah Cilia warned that stray cats live dangerous lives and bring about diseases.
“No one likes seeing certain scenes on the road but unfortunately stray cats also bring about diseases and they leave faeces everywhere,” she said. “In terms of animals and communities, there shouldn’t be stray cats.”
“We’re proposing a national neutering campaign, something which has never been done in Malta. It’s been done over a few weeks but not over the period we’re hoping for.”
“The dream is to eliminate all stray cats; that’s the stage we want to reach.”
Cilia used to volunteer with a support group for stray cats in her hometown of Attard, and knows full well the love some people show these animals. However, she still believes that a neutering campaign is the way to go.”
“I don’t believe cats should be on the streets and by neutering them, we are minimising the danger. As much as they can have a good life because of feeders and people who take care of them, it’s not safe for them.”
“Minimising [the number of stray cats] will benefit the cats and stop people from abandoning them, as well as through a microchipping campaign as has been done with dogs.”
“Imagine a cat cuddled up on the sofa and all of a sudden they’re outside in the rain. I don’t think it’s the right way to go.”
