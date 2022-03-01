Watch: There Shouldn’t Be A Single Stray Cat In Malta, New Candidate Says In Call For Neutering Campaign

Malta should introduce a national neutering campaign so as to eliminate all stray cats from the island, a new PN candidate has proposed.

Interviewed on Lovin Daily, Rebekah Cilia warned that stray cats live dangerous lives and bring about diseases.

“No one likes seeing certain scenes on the road but unfortunately stray cats also bring about diseases and they leave faeces everywhere,” she said. “In terms of animals and communities, there shouldn’t be stray cats.”

“We’re proposing a national neutering campaign, something which has never been done in Malta. It’s been done over a few weeks but not over the period we’re hoping for.”