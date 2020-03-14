د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: This Sudden Jellyfish Bloom In Sliema Will Keep You Out Of The Water All Summer

If COVID-19 won’t ruin the summer, then the sudden influx of jellyfish swarming Sliema’s creek will. 

It’s that time of the year again… when jellyfish start making their way to the surface, months before we start enjoying our summer swims.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows an enormous jellyfish bloom in Sliema creek and it’s shocking.

@lovinmaltaofficialIt’ll soon be time to swim… or sting 🤭 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##jellyfish ##sea ##lovinmalta ##tiktokmalta♬ RICH AND FAMOUS – Sara Phillips

Thankfully, the water is too cold to go swimming yet, which means most of us aren’t at risk of getting stung – but could you imagine if you did with that swarm? That would hurt!

This isn’t a rare occurrence with the same happening this time last year. Nonetheless, it’s still super bizarre to see so many jellyfish congregate in one area.

If you’re walking around Sliema make sure to take a look for yourself – it’s truly a sight to behold.

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

