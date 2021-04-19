Well Done! CPD Rescue Dog Stranded In Fomm Ir-Riħ For ‘Many Days’

A lost and lonely beagle was rescued by the Civil Protection Department over the weekend after it was discovered sheltering under a rock in Fomm ir-Riħ by a group of hikers.

“Today while we were hiking we encountered a dog who was left stranded in the rocks, which we presumed she was left there for many days,” Janis Callus said on Facebook.

After taking care of the beagle’s immediate needs with food and water, the hikers called on Animal Welfare for assistance, who then called CPD who had the appropriate equipment to rescue the dog.

“Two firemen with numbers 82 and 223 first made sure that we were in no danger and then came down to rescue this unfortunate dog,” Callus continued.

“I would like to thank these two guys, as it wasn’t an easy task,” she said.

While some criticism was directed towards the Animal Welfare officers, Lovin Malta is informed that they did not have the appropriate equipment, including a stretcher, to aid the dog.

The beagle is currently being treated at hospital.

