Żejtun Local Council Pledges To Take Care Of Cat Feeders As New Dog Park Opens In Locality

A new dog park has opened in Żejtun as part of a local initiative that will also supply medicine and cat food to registered feeders in the area.

The dog park is located next to Ġnien iż-Żgħożija and will feature play equipment installed inside a fenced area. A walkway is also present nearby so that owners can walk their dogs in a suitable area.

The €25,000 project was financed by Greenpak as well as the LC Care Scheme, which provided €6,400 to the overall costs.

It was inaugurated yesterday by the Żejtun Local Council and the Animal Rights Ministry.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Doris Abela also said that the local council is maintaining communication with local feeders to see what their needs are and how they can be helpful.

In addition, the council will be paying for medicine and giving food supply to registered feeders, to make sure that the cats are well maintained.

“People who feed cats elsewhere will also be helped and awareness will be raised on how to best care for these cats,” Minister Anton Refalo said. “In the future, cat shelters will also be installed in strategic locations where colonies of cats are living,” he said.

