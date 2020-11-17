Pope’s Instagram Account ‘Likes’ Model’s Provocative Picture

Pope Francis’ official Instagram account, which goes by the username @franciscus, was caught liking a provocative image uploaded by model Natalia Garibotto earlier this week, LadBible reported.

But as news of this spread all over social media, the like mysteriously disappeared.

It is, as of yet, unsure whether it was actually the Pope himself or one of his staff members who liked the raunchy picture.

Having said that, British news portal The Sun reported that it is not clear if the allegedly captured like is real or a mistake.