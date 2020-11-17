Pope’s Instagram Account ‘Likes’ Model’s Provocative Picture

د . إAEDSRر . س

Pope Francis’ official Instagram account, which goes by the username @franciscus, was caught liking a provocative image uploaded by model Natalia Garibotto earlier this week, LadBible reported.

But as news of this spread all over social media, the like mysteriously disappeared.

It is, as of yet, unsure whether it was actually the Pope himself or one of his staff members who liked the raunchy picture.

Having said that, British news portal The Sun reported that it is not clear if the allegedly captured like is real or a mistake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ɴᴀᴛᴀ ɢᴀᴛᴀ (@nataagataa)

Speaking to pop culture blog Barstool Sports, Garibotto hilariously said “My mum may hate my ass pics, but the Pope be double-tapping”.

Pope Francis has been making headlines recently due to his relatively progressive stance on a number of issues.

Last month, he expressed support for same-sex civil union, marking the first time the head of the Catholic Church has ever done so.

What do you make of this steamy mishap?

