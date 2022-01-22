Maltese Company Enters The Letting Sector And Here’s How To Get Involved

Award winning Alliance Real Estate has been helping people find the perfect house they can turn into a home, and based on their success in property sales, they are now expanding their expertise into the property letting sector. With a variety of apartments, maisonettes and even houses of characters on the market, Alliance has dedicated time and effort to ensure the smooth launch of the Letting Division, with various important innovations. Countless properties are already on the market but Alliance has made it its mission to deliver only the highest level of stakeholder satisfaction throughout the whole process. Even though Alliance as a company has been successfully operating in real estate since 2004, they have spent the past 18 months fine-tuning their transition into a fully independent brand, with their efforts being recognised with five industry awards in 2021.

Alliance Letting COO Abigail Simiana with Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello

Michael Bonello, Alliance Group’s CEO explains how they have built ‘new and more effective corporate structures in operations, finance, training and marketing’, effectively making this shift run as smooth as can be. To manage the step into the letting world, Abigail Simiana, has been appointed as the Alliance Letting Division COO. Simiana joined the team late last year with the specific aim to set up and lead this new division. Experienced in customer service, sales management, and property letting, Abigail Simiana is the perfect fit to help lead Alliance Real Estate Malta into the untapped letting market. Simiana speaks about the daily struggles that letting agents go through, such as having to continuously scout for new listings, dealing with property owners and handling frustrated tenants. Through the set-up of this new division, Simiana wanted to combat all of that by re-thinking the way that the whole process is handled. Creating a dedicated team of people who will be responsible for database maintenance is the way forward. Keeping property details, photos and any other features constantly updated, help clear the lines of communication between all the parties involved. This way, landlords will no longer need to deal with finding a tenant and the Letting Advisors can do their jobs and help clients find a home more efficiently.

The Alliance Letting team includes (left to right) Rohit Boddu, Thyl Krijthe, Daniela Huber, Lorraine Dimech, Frank Borg (Alliance CPO), Abigail Simiana (Alliance Letting COO), Michael Bonello (Alliance CEO), Godwin Galan, Sonia Abderrahman, Champion Fang, Ray Alamango, Nicky Scerri and Adrian Friggieri.

With 20 ready-to-let properties being distributed to the advisors’ team every day, the company’s database professionals help alleviate the stress put on Letting Advisors by allowing them to spend more time with clients and less time doing unproductive tasks. Over 25,000 properties are available to-let right now, and they can all be found online at alliance.mt. This means if you’re looking for a new place to call home, you can just look for it online. With location, area specifications and any other details readily available on the website, you can spend less time looking and more time moving. All Alliance Advisors have the benefit of training and self-development support via the in-house Alliance Real Estate Academy to ensure that everyone that walks through their doors leaves content. Now that they’ve hit the ground running, the Alliance Letting division is looking for Letting Agents as well as Letting Team Leaders and Managers to join their team. With an amazing opportunity to grow within the company, you can get in contact with Abigail Simiana by sending an email to [email protected] or calling on 7729 3092. Tag someone who’s looking for something new!