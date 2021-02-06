Home Porn! This New Instagram Account Is All About Celebrating Malta’s Sexiest Architecture And Interior Design
If you’ve been looking for some serious inspiration for your forever home, you don’t need to look any further than right here in Malta.
Within its first 24 hours, Everhouse uploaded over a dozen enviable and Pinterest-ready photos of beautiful living rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms for all over the island… and it’s already triggering some serious daydreaming.
As the short description greeting people to the Instagram page explains, Everhouse’s mission is simple: showcasing “the best Maltese design and architecture”. And by the looks of it, there’s quite a lot to go around.
From uber-modern villas in Madliena and sky-high penthouses to quaint townhouses transformed into something straight out of 1900s Paris, there’s something for everyone in here.
The next time we’re looking for some #HomeInspo, we know where to go.
And if it’s just looking for some cheeky #HomePorn, it’ll also be here.
Now if you don’t mind, I need to curl up in a corner and cry about how I can’t afford half this stuff.
