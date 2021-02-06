د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Home Porn! This New Instagram Account Is All About Celebrating Malta’s Sexiest Architecture And Interior Design

Author profile image

By

If you’ve been looking for some serious inspiration for your forever home, you don’t need to look any further than right here in Malta.

Within its first 24 hours, Everhouse uploaded over a dozen enviable and Pinterest-ready photos of beautiful living rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms for all over the island… and it’s already triggering some serious daydreaming.

As the short description greeting people to the Instagram page explains, Everhouse’s mission is simple: showcasing “the best Maltese design and architecture”. And by the looks of it, there’s quite a lot to go around.

From uber-modern villas in Madliena and sky-high penthouses to quaint townhouses transformed into something straight out of 1900s Paris, there’s something for everyone in here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

The next time we’re looking for some #HomeInspo, we know where to go.

And if it’s just looking for some cheeky #HomePorn, it’ll also be here.

Now if you don’t mind, I need to curl up in a corner and cry about how I can’t afford half this stuff.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everhouse (@everhouse.co)

Tag someone who needs to check this account out!

READ NEXT: Lovin Recommends: 164 Maltese Bars, Eateries And Restaurants You Need To Check Out In 2021

Sarcastically ironic, Dave is a recovering hipster musician with a penchant for chicken, women's clothes and Kanye.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?