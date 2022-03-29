Watch: ‘Darna’ Documentary Looks At The Future Of Housing In Malta

Sun, sea and fun are synonymous with our islands – but home, community, and family are crucial parts of the Maltese spirit. With Malta having an area of 316km2 and a population of over 525,000 as of 2020 – ensuring that every family has a home in our continuously developing island is the Malta Housing Authority’s goal. Rising property prices, aid in re-homing, and so many more prevalent issues are being tackled by them on a daily basis.

A new Malta Housing Authority documentary produced by Lovin Malta explores the inner workings of the Housing Authority, its partnerships, provides a look at the various schemes created for the next generation of property owners, and the people like Janet Walker who never needed the Housing Authority until disaster struck. Darna features figures such as Roderick Galdes, Leonid McKay, Anthony Gatt, Micheal Pace Ross and two particular housing cases; Janet Walker and Jonathan Pace. Check out the full documentary below!

Darna helps shed light on the various schemes created by the Housing Authority; both for property owners and renters. The documentary gives an insight into how the Housing Authority has functioned and what they are doing to help ensure that everyone has a place to call home. With various individuals struggling to become owners of their own properties for various reasons – The Housing Authority aims to tackle this issue that plagues both the older and younger generations through the creation of various schemes. Making the road to homeownership more viable, you can have a look at the ownership and rental schemes that the general public can utilise by visiting the scheme section on the authority’s website. Tag someone who needs to watch Darna!