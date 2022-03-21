Watch: Finding Homes And Helping People, ‘Darna’ Is An Intimate Look At Malta’s Housing Authority

Everyone needs a place to call home – no matter if you have just graduated, are buying your second property, or if you’ve been renting for years.



Buying your own property in the current market climate can something seem quite difficult, but with the help of the Housing Authority access to affordable and secure housing is an achievable reality.

The Housing Authority helps scores of people across Malta and Gozo – giving powers to both owners and tenants to ensure that everyone is protected and has the right channels to address their concerns.

Darna, a documentary produced by Lovin Malta, aims to shine a light on the work and various schemes that the Housing Authority has created to help make homeownership a reality.

Check out what’s been done in more detail down below: