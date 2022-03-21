Watch: Finding Homes And Helping People, ‘Darna’ Is An Intimate Look At Malta’s Housing Authority
Everyone needs a place to call home – no matter if you have just graduated, are buying your second property, or if you’ve been renting for years.
Buying your own property in the current market climate can something seem quite difficult, but with the help of the Housing Authority access to affordable and secure housing is an achievable reality.
The Housing Authority helps scores of people across Malta and Gozo – giving powers to both owners and tenants to ensure that everyone is protected and has the right channels to address their concerns.
Darna, a documentary produced by Lovin Malta, aims to shine a light on the work and various schemes that the Housing Authority has created to help make homeownership a reality.
The Malta Housing Authority was set up in 2017 with the aim of ensuring that each individual, regardless of their status, has the opportunity to acquire their very own place to call home.
Seeing an increase in the number of people who simply could not keep up with the enlargement of property prices – the Housing Authority helps combat this phenomenon and ensure adequate housing for all.
Apart from ensuring viable prices for housing are available on the market, the Housing Authority also assists families who end up homeless in crisis situations, ensuring they have a warm bed waiting for them at the end of the day.
All of the schemes available to the general public can be found on their website, via the Scheme’s section.
Revitalising abandoned properties, building new social housing, and creating various schemes are all ways the Housing Authority is helping the general public gain access to better housing options.
