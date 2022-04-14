Watch: Mum And Daughter Talk About Their Experience With Puttinu Cares

Having experienced a scary side of life at a young age, Mireille has been through some tough times. Beginning with a simple headache, the Azzopardi family’s world was flipped upside down within 24 hours. Yet with help from Puttinu Cares, they remained hopeful from the start of Mireille’s diagnosis. Their support allowed the family to focus on treatment without the added worry of organising accommodation with zero time to plan. Have a look at Mireille’s story in the video below.

After complaining about a headache Mireille’s mother took her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour, and within 24 hours the family knew they needed to fly up to the UK to get specialised treatment. Despite the fact that things moved so quickly, the family arrived in London with the keys to a Puttinu apartment in hand, and a place to call home for as long as they needed.

Being based in Sutton and needing daily treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, cancer patients have to travel two hours each way. The four hour round trip takes its toll on patients who are also sick from the side effects of treatment. Finally, after six years of searching, Puttinu Cares have found a property that’s ten minutes walking distance from Great Ormond Street Hospital, but they need your help to buy it. On Good Friday, they are raising funds to buy this block of apartments in central London. The telethon will run between 10am and midnight on all local stations with a break between 15:00 – 21:00. Your contribution will make a big difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. Tune in to the telethon and donate to Puttinu this Good Friday!

