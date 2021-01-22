Seven Costumes We Would Have Seen If Carnival In Malta Was Still Happening
Carnival 2021 is cancelled and we couldn’t be more disappointed.
The past year has seen so much go down (both locally and overseas) that we’re getting FOMO just thinking about how crazy and colourful this year’s carnival parties would have been. So whilst we cannot physically enjoy these festivities, we’re letting our imagination do the trick.
Having said that, these are the costumes we would have probably seen all over Malta and Gozo if carnival 2021 was still happening. Let’s go!
1. Charmaine Gauci & Chris Fearne
Move over Marvel, Malta’s got its own superheroes. If we weren’t too busy fighting COVID-19 you can rest assured that Nadur would’ve been populated with couples dressed up as Gauci and Fearne.
What you need:
- Bald cap
- Curly wig
- Matching suits
- A whole lot of charisma
2. Chef Doris
Believe it or not, dressing up as this up-and-coming home cook-turned-national sensation is equal parts straightforward and cheap. If you’re really looking to get into character, then make sure to cook up one of Doris’ own peculiar creations before getting in costume.
What you need:
- Leopard print dressing gown
- A whole lot of parslet
3. Neil Agius
Any buff gym-freak wanting to show off their summer body a tad earlier in the year would’ve rocked up to Nadur half-naked with the excuse that they’re wearing a ‘Neil Agius’ costume.
What you need:
- Speedo
- Sudocrem
- A rocking bod
4. Anton Rea Cutajar
We all have that one friend that thrives on attention – be it good or bad. That’s the same person that would’ve probably celebrated Carnival dressed up as Anton Rea Cutajar – one of Malta’s most polarising figures.
What you need:
- Shades
- Controversial opinions
- Beret
- Tiger soft toy
5. Bernard ‘Greek’
Us Maltese simply can’t let a joke die down, and the Bernard Greek ‘joke’ is testament to that. Any Labourite looking to take the piss out of the PN leader would have undoubtedly dressed up as an Ancient Greek version of Bernard Grech.
What you need:
- White robe
- Glasses
6. Shyli Rose
After shooting to fame last year, local rapper-turned-pornstar Shyli Rose doesn’t need any more publicity – but that wouldn’t have stopped thousands of women from dressing up as this controversial figure.
What you need:
- Blonde wig
- Madonna piercing
- Racy outfit
7. The Saħħa COVID Guy
One of 2021’s first victims was none other than the ‘saħħa COVID guy’ – probably the only guy to remain positive throughout the entire pandemic. It would’ve only been fair that Malta and Gozo paid tribute to this iconic character during carnival.
What you need:
- White t-shirt
- Surgical mask
- A positive attitude