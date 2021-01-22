Seven Costumes We Would Have Seen If Carnival In Malta Was Still Happening

Carnival 2021 is cancelled and we couldn’t be more disappointed. The past year has seen so much go down (both locally and overseas) that we’re getting FOMO just thinking about how crazy and colourful this year’s carnival parties would have been. So whilst we cannot physically enjoy these festivities, we’re letting our imagination do the trick. Having said that, these are the costumes we would have probably seen all over Malta and Gozo if carnival 2021 was still happening. Let’s go! 1. Charmaine Gauci & Chris Fearne

Move over Marvel, Malta’s got its own superheroes. If we weren’t too busy fighting COVID-19 you can rest assured that Nadur would’ve been populated with couples dressed up as Gauci and Fearne.

What you need: Bald cap

Curly wig

Matching suits

A whole lot of charisma

2. Chef Doris

Believe it or not, dressing up as this up-and-coming home cook-turned-national sensation is equal parts straightforward and cheap. If you’re really looking to get into character, then make sure to cook up one of Doris’ own peculiar creations before getting in costume. What you need: Leopard print dressing gown

A whole lot of parslet 3. Neil Agius

Any buff gym-freak wanting to show off their summer body a tad earlier in the year would’ve rocked up to Nadur half-naked with the excuse that they’re wearing a ‘Neil Agius’ costume. What you need: Speedo

Sudocrem

A rocking bod 4. Anton Rea Cutajar

We all have that one friend that thrives on attention – be it good or bad. That’s the same person that would’ve probably celebrated Carnival dressed up as Anton Rea Cutajar – one of Malta’s most polarising figures. What you need: Shades

Controversial opinions

Beret

Tiger soft toy 5. Bernard ‘Greek’

Us Maltese simply can’t let a joke die down, and the Bernard Greek ‘joke’ is testament to that. Any Labourite looking to take the piss out of the PN leader would have undoubtedly dressed up as an Ancient Greek version of Bernard Grech. What you need: White robe

Glasses 6. Shyli Rose

After shooting to fame last year, local rapper-turned-pornstar Shyli Rose doesn’t need any more publicity – but that wouldn’t have stopped thousands of women from dressing up as this controversial figure. What you need: Blonde wig

Madonna piercing

Racy outfit 7. The Saħħa COVID Guy