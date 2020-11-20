Seven COVID-Friendly Events Going Down This Weekend In Malta

COVID-19 might have changed the way we spend our Saturday nights out, but that doesn’t mean they’ve become any less fun. From theatrical performances to online discussions, this weekend is chock-full with cultural, informative, and, of course, safe events that’ll make you forget that COVID-19 was ever a thing. Here are six COVID-friendly events happening in Malta this weekend. 1. An online theatre festival

The well-loved annual youth theatre festival kicked off on 20th November – and this year it’s all online. Check out the plethora of shows you can watch from the comfort of your home for just €7. Whether you’re a parent, kid, or just an avid-theatre lover, rest assured there’s a show for you. 2. A performance at the Manoel

WTC is a dynamic physical theatre performance about the harrowing 9/11 attacks taking place at the Manoel Theatre this weekend. Directed by the well-renowned Stephen Oliver, WTC brings together film footage, verbatim dialogue, and soundscapes in one exceptional performance. 3. A screening of ‘Reservoir Dogs’

Check out Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 classic at Valletta’s quaint Citylights Cinema Bar. For just €5, you’ll get full access to this awesome cinema which comes with its very own in-house bar. We could all use a good film and a great beer at the moment… 4. A beginners yoga class

Wind down from the past week’s problems at a beginners yoga class at the Raw Yoga Studio. If this is your first time, worry not, because this class will focus solely on the building blocks of yoga, i.e. proper alignment, and connecting breathing with movement. 5. A dinner-concert hybrid event

Chill out this Saturday night with some delicious food and live music in the heart of Buskett. Bookings are open for just €10 and include a €10 voucher redeemable on Chateau Buskett’s food and beverages 6. An LGBTQIA+ lockdown

The Malta Medical Students Association (MMSA) in collaboration with ARC will be hosting an online LGBTQIA+ Lockdown, chock-full with informative discussions, guest speakers, and representatives of Malta’s LGBTQIA+ community. 7. A live-streamed handball game