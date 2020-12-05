Seven Stunning Maltese Towns And Villages Lighting Up For Christmas

Tis’ the Christmas season, a time where we all begin our annual Christmas rituals. Whether it is putting up the Christmas decorations as soon as December begins or perhaps starting to make your Christmas logs and cakes, we all have our trademark traditions. In the various localities around Malta, the main hallmark of the Christmas season are the dazzling Christmas-themed lights that shine through the streets of virtually every town and village across our beloved islands. In this addition of City Lights, we will take a look at seven localities across Malta and Gozo who have taken up this yearly tradition and let their towns and villages sparkle in the Christmas spirit. 1. Siġġiewi

Starting off our list, Siggiewi’s Local Council have posted the picture of the main square lit up with Christmas lights lining the outskirts of the square. Joining in for the festive season, Siggiewi’s Church of St. Nicholas of Myra dazzles with a beacon of lights. Yet, most notable is the large Christmas tree standing at the centre of the main square – a sight to see for all who enter Siggiewi’s heart. 2. Żebbuġ (Gozo)

Making our way to Gozo, the town of Żebbuġ has joined in the festivities. Across the primary roads of the village and the main square (Pjazza I-Assunta), have been decorated with overhanging, glittering lights to provide the quaint village its own Christmas flavour. 3. Ħal Għargħur

Taking a trip to Ħal Għargħur next, we are left with a feast for the eyes. The whole village has been decorated with a mixture of stars, bells and Christmas tree-shaped lights lining across streets and main square. A lit-up sign wishing passers by ‘Awguri’ alongside the emblem of the locality are an especially appreciated detail, offering Għargħur its own unique twist to their Christmas lights. 4. Floriana

Floriana has what some may consider one of the most iconic Christmas lights hanging over Triq Sant’Anna, on the drive up towards Valletta. This year has seen nothing less of its usual standard as Triq Sant’Anna, Triq il-Konservatorju u Pjazza Sant’Anna. 5. Marsaskala

The seaside town of Marsaskala has added this year’s lights to shine out across the seaside promenade, ringing around the entire coastal side of the town. At its most dazzling section, a Christmas tree made entirely of lights can be seen rising up into the sky. 6. Marsa

Joining in for the Christmas spirit is Marsa. Having some of the most dazzling lights, the locality went all out with stars hanging across countless streets – lighting up the night with an even starrier setting! Through all of this, Marsa is most certainly a beacon in the night this Christmas. 7. Sliema