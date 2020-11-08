Six Affordable Boutique Hotels In Malta To Satisfy Your Staycation Needs

The end of 2020 is looming on the horizon, and we couldn’t be more thankful. We can all agree that after this hellhole of a year, any kind of vacation would be welcome – but with most of our finances being left in dire straits (that’s on you COVID-19), and overseas trips becoming practically impossible (that’s on you too COVID), that’s seeming less and less likely. Well, today we’re going to be defying just that, because we’ve found a couple of beautiful boutique hotels around Malta and Gozo that will get you feeling like straight up royalty without breaking the bank. All the hotels listed here go for less than €80 a night between two people and are worth every penny. Here we go! 1. Quaint Hotel, Nadur (Gozo)

Built on property that used to be a hotel back in the early 1900s, this spot consists of 12 highly-designed rooms which include three penthouses. The hotel’s situated right next to the village basilica dedicated to St Peter and St Paul – so not only will you get to relax in a beautifully-furnished room, but you’ll also be bang in the middle of this historical Gozitan village. Starting from €70 per night 2. De Rohan B&B, Ħaż-Żebbuġ

Bet you didn’t expect to find a cute little bed and breakfast in the heart of Ħaż-Żebbuġ. De Rohan B&B is equal parts vintage and innovative, and its gorgeous decor is a perfect testament to that. This hotel’s situated in the old part of Ħaż-Żebbuġ, an area best appreciated on a short evening walk. It’s also got its very own pool deck and swimming pool – both of which are open 24/7. Late night swims have never felt so cultured. Starting from €50 per night 3. The Barrister Hotel, Valletta

Located in Valletta’s historic St Christopher’s Street, The Barrister Hotel is steps away from Malta’s National War Museum and Argotti Botanical Gardens. So whether you’re looking to amp up your knowledge of Malta’s history or simply enjoy a mellow walk in the city, you can do it all at The Barrister. Starting from €76 per night 4. Hugo’s Boutique Hotel, St Julian’s

Hugo’s Boutique Hotel is a sanctuary of luxury in the midst of Malta’s clubbing epicentre. Check out the hotel’s iconic infinity pool or get your drink on at Rocco’s Whiskey Lounge – whatever you’re in the mood for, it can be done at Hugo’s Boutique Hotel. Despite being extremely affordable, the rooms at this hotel are still nothing short of luxurious. The hotel’s most basic of rooms span up to 28 square metres and boast custom Italian-tiled bathrooms. Starting from €76.50 per night 5. Murella Living, Marsalforn (Gozo)

Run by the same people behind the iconic Cafe Jubilee chain, Murella Living promises to deliver quality, originality, and colour. Each of the hotel’s 24 rooms has been individually designed to reflect a number of classical Gozitan sights and motifs. But that’s not all – Murella Living was also designed for energy efficiency in a bid to minimise its environmental impact. Luxurious and guilt-free, what more could you want? Starting from €56 per night 6. The Cumberland, Valletta